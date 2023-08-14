comScore
Rupee falls to 10-month low of 83.01 against the US dollar; Here's why
The Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at a 10-month low against the US dollar on Monday weighed down by a strong American currency amid a spike in US Treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.01 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 82.85.

Asian currencies were down between 0.2% and 0.6%. The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 7.2775 to the dollar, the lowest in one-and-a-half months, Reuters reported.

The two-year US Treasury yield climbed to 4.88%, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 4.15% on Friday.

Selling by foreign institutional investors (FII) in the domestic equity market also weighed on the local currency.

Meanwhile, Crude oil prices eased on Monday. The Brent crude futures fell 0.86% to $86.06 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.46 a barrel, down 0.88%.

On the domestic front, the Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened lower amid weak global cues.

On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sodl Indian shares worth 3,073.28 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of 500.35 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

14 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST
