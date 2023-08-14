Rupee falls to 10-month low of 83.01 against the US dollar; Here's why1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Indian rupee opens at 10-month low against US dollar on strong American currency and spike in US Treasury yields.
The Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at a 10-month low against the US dollar on Monday weighed down by a strong American currency amid a spike in US Treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.01 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 82.85.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started