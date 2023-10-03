Rupee falls 17 paise to open at 83.21 against the US dollar
The US dollar index climbed to 107.13 in Asia, its highest level since November 2022. The 10-year US treasury yield rose to 4.70% on Monday, its highest level since October 2007, and was hovering close to that level in Asia.
The Indian rupee opened 17 paise lower against the US dollar on Tuesday weighed down by a stronger greenback and spike in US treasury yields that rose to fresh multi-year highs after the US averted a partial government shutdown. The local currency opened at 83.21 a dollar as against previous close of 83.04.
