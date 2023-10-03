Rupee falls 17 paise to open at 83.21 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 17 paise lower against the US dollar on Tuesday weighed down by a stronger greenback and spike in US treasury yields that rose to fresh multi-year highs after the US averted a partial government shutdown. The local currency opened at 83.21 a dollar as against previous close of 83.04. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US dollar index climbed to 107.13 in Asia, its highest level since November 2022. The 10-year US treasury yield rose to 4.70% on Monday, its highest level since October 2007, and was hovering close to that level in Asia.

On Friday, the rupee ended 15 paise higher at 83.04 a dollar. Indian financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

US Federal Reserve officials also struck a hawkish tone and signalled that the central bank most likely is not done raising interest rates, Reuters reported.

"I suspect we may well need to raise the Fed funds rate once more this year and then hold it there for some time," Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said.

Asian currencies were weaker, with the Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht leading losses.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices dropped to a three-week low on a strengthening US dollar and as traders opted for profit taking after last quarter's hefty gains.

Brent futures fell 1.09% to $89.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) declined 1.02% to $87.91 per barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading flat in the pre-opening session.

On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹1,685.70 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹2,751.49 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

