Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.26 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee depreciated 2 paise to 83.26 against the US dollar in the morning session on Friday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows. The local currency opened at 83.23 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.24.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% lower at 106.11.

On Thursday, the rupee ended at 83.24 against the US dollar.

“Most traders are betting that the US FED is done with rate hikes and therefore we saw some reprieve in the rising dollar index," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Bhansali further said “the rupee is expected to remain in the same range as RBI continues to sell US dollars and protect the rupee from any depreciation beyond 83.30."

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.36% to $87.16 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 412.33 points, or 0.64%, higher at 64,493.23, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 128.90 points, 0.67%, to 19,262.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they sold shares worth ₹1,261.19 crore, according to exchange data.

