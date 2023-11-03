Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.26 against US dollar in early trade
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% lower at 106.11.
The Indian rupee depreciated 2 paise to 83.26 against the US dollar in the morning session on Friday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows. The local currency opened at 83.23 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.24.
