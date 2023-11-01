Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.27 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 2 paise against the US dollar in the morning session on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and muted trend in domestic equities. The local currency opened 2 paise lower at 83.27 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.25.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.04% at 106.70.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 83.25 against the American currency.

Persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

“In October, the USD/INR pair exhibited an unusual trend, with the lowest monthly intraday trading range observed recently. For most of the month, except for a few sessions, the interbank rate remained close to 83.25, varying just by one or two paise above or below," CR Forex Advisors MD-Amit Pabari said.

This apparent stability stands out, given the backdrop of significant global events, such as the Israel-Palestine conflict, a strong US Dollar Index (US DXY), and elevated US 10-year bond yields, among others.

“It's essential to remember that lower volatility often signals a contrary opinion, indicating the potential for increased volatility in the near future," Pabari added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures eased 0.05% to $87.41 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the central government's fiscal deficit touched 39.3% of the full-year target in the first half of the current financial year, slightly higher than 37.3% recorded in the year-ago period.

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a four-month low of 8.1% in September 2023 against 8.3% a year ago, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 124.76 points, or 0.20%, lower at 63,750.17, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 31.10 points, or 0.16%, to 19,048.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹696.02 crore, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

