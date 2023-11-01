Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.27 against US dollar in early trade
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.04% at 106.70.
The rupee depreciated 2 paise against the US dollar in the morning session on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and muted trend in domestic equities. The local currency opened 2 paise lower at 83.27 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.25.
