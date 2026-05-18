Rupee falls 20 paise to open at a record low of 96.17 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee plunged 20 paise to open at a fresh record low of 96.17 against the US dollar on Monday, 18 May, as elevated crude oil prices amid the Iran conflict continued to pressure global markets and weaken risk sentiment.
The rupee has emerged as Asia’s worst-performing currency so far in 2026, declining around 5.5% since the Iran war began on 28 February. Monday also marked the fifth straight session in which the currency touched a new all-time low.
The Reserve Bank of India is believed to have intervened on Friday, helping the rupee bounce back above 96, according to Reuters. The central bank has been frequently stepping in to ease the impact of rising oil prices, as reported by Reuters.
On Monday, the 10-year US Treasury yield increased by four basis points to reach 4.6250%, building on Friday’s 14-basis-point surge. Concerns about sustained high oil prices are heightening inflation worries and driving a selloff in Treasuries, with yields in Europe, the UK, and Japan also rising.
Prior to last week, US yields had remained stable within a narrow range since the onset of the Iran conflict, likely indicating hopes for a resolution. However, that situation has shifted, and the 10-year yield is on a significant rise.
(more to come)
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