Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.24 against US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.14% to 107.14.
The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, after opening little changed against the greenback, weighed down by the strength of the American currency and a weak trend in domestic equities.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started