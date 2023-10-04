Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.24 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, after opening little changed against the greenback, weighed down by the strength of the American currency and a weak trend in domestic equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rupee opened at 83.22 a dollar as against its previous close of 83.21.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.14% to 107.14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows further dented investor sentiments.

“The USD/INR pair is currently encountering significant resistance at the 83.30 level on the upside while finding support at around 82.80 on the downside. This essentially confines the pair within a range-bound pattern," CR Forex Advisors MD-Amit Pabari said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it's worth noting that if either of these key levels is breached, there could be a substantial movement of 80 to 90 paise in either direction, Pabari said.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices traded flat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent futures eased 0.03% to $90.89 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was flat at $89.22 a barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 412.83 points or 0.63% lower at 65,099.27, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 117.90 points or 0.6% to 19,410.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹2,034.14 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹1,361.02 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

