Rupee falls 3 paise to open at 82.01 against the US dollar1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:09 AM IST
The US dollar index rose 0.03% at 100.78 against a basket of currencies. The index is on course for a 1% gain in the week.
The Indian rupee opened 3 paise lower against the US dollar on Friday amid broader strength in the greenback. The local currency opened at 82.01 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 81.98.
