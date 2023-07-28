Rupee falls 34 paise to open at 82.27 against the US dollar1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Asian currencies traded lower amid the biggest advance in the dollar index since mid-March. The dollar index climbed 0.6% on Thursday, helped the euro's plunge following the European Central Bank (ECB) outcome.
The Indian rupee opened 34 paise lower against the US dollar Friday on broader strength in the greenback after better-than-expected US gross domestic product. The local currency opened at 82.27 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 81.93.
