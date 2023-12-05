Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.41 against the US dollar in early trade
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09% lower at 103.62.
The rupee dropped 4 paise to trade at 83.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking higher demand for the American currency from importers. The local currency opened at 83.38 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.37.
