Rupee ends 5 paise lower at 83.23 against the US dollar on FII outflows
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.18% higher at 106.72.
The Indian rupee ended lower against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged down by strength in American currency overseas, elevated US Treasury yields and heavy selling in the domestic equity markets. The local currency ended 5 paise lower at 83.23 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.18.
