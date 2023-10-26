Rupee ends 5 paise lower at 83.23 against the US dollar on FII outflows

The Indian rupee ended lower against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged down by strength in American currency overseas, elevated US Treasury yields and heavy selling in the domestic equity markets. The local currency ended 5 paise lower at 83.23 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.18% higher at 106.72.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said a surge in global crude oil prices put pressure on the rupee, but reports of selling of dollars by the RBI cushioned the downside.

“The US dollar gained on safe-haven demand and upbeat economic data from the US. We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on risk aversion in global markets after risk sentiments deteriorated on fears over an escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East," Choudhary said.

Choudhary said the USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.90 to ₹83.60 while traders may take cues from the US macroeconomic data, including quarterly GDP numbers, weekly unemployment claims and durable goods orders.

Global oil price benchmark Brent crude declined 1.02% to $89.21 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the benchmark indices continued reeling under selling pressure on Thursday, ending lower for the sixth consecutive session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sensex plunged 900.91 points, or 1.41%, to 63,148.15, while broader Nifty 50 tanked 264.90 points, or 1.39%, to 18,857.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth ₹4,236.60 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

