Rupee falls 5 paise to trade at 83.22 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10% lower at 102.31 on Thursday.
The Indian rupee depreciated 5 paise to trade at 83.22 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking negative cues from domestic equity markets and sustained outflows of foreign funds. The local currency opened flat at 83.18 as compared to its previous close of 83.17.
