Rupee falls 6 paise to open at 82.31 against the US dollar1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST
The dollar index rose above 102 against a basket of currencies, near a fresh three-week peak.
The Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower against the US dollar on Tuesday amid broader strength in greenback and rise in crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 82.31 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.25.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×