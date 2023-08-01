comScore
The Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower against the US dollar on Tuesday amid broader strength in greenback and rise in crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 82.31 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.25.

The dollar index rose above 102 against a basket of currencies, near a fresh three-week peak.

In Asia, a private survey showed that manufacturing activity contracted in China last month, impairing demand for the yuan and lifting the dollar, Reuters reported. Weakness on the Japanese yen also supported the US currency.

Investors await the US ISM manufacturing data due later in the day, which will be followed by the services print on Thursday and the important non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

“Rupee is likely to depreciate today amid strong dollar and elevated crude oil prices. Meanwhile, investors will remain cautious ahead of major economic data from US to gauge the economic health of the country," ICICI Direct said.

The brokerage expects USDINR to hold the support near 82.10 and rise further till 82.50.

Crude oil prices rose to a fresh three-month high on signs of tightening global supply and rising demand through the rest of this year.

Brent crude futures gained 0.67% to $85.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.29% to $81.56.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in the pre-opening session.

On Monday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth 701.17 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the tune of 2,488.07 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST
