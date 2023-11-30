Rupee falls 7 paise to end at record closing low of 83.40 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.42% at 103.20, but appears on course to register a monthly decline of more than 3%, its sharpest monthly fall in a year.
The Indian rupee depreciated 7 paise to end at a record closing low against the US dollar on Thursday weighed down by stronger American currency overseas and rising crude oil prices. The local currency ended at 83.40 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.33.
