Rupee falls 7 paise to trade at 83.21 against US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.14% at 104.54.
The rupee declined by 7 paise to trade around 83.21 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a firm greenback in the overseas markets. The local unit opened 4 paise lower at 83.18 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.14.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started