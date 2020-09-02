Rupee falls against US dollar, a day after posting biggest gain in 21 months

The rupee depreciated against the US dollar amid volatile domestic equity markets and a slight strengthening of the US currencies against rivals. The rupee opened on a weak note at 73.07 then fell further to 73.12 at day's low. Currently, the rupee was trading at 73.12 as compared to previous close of 72.87.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday posted its biggest single-day gain in 21 months, supported by liquidity-boosting measures announced by the RBI.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 92.35. The Sensex was trading about 70 points lower in late trade.

"The US Dollar has strengthened overnight as a result of some profit taking. Record negative US real rates post Fed Chair Powell comments that the Fed would embrace Average Inflation Targeting had stoked a fresh bout of weakness in the US Dollar," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"GST collections in August came in at ₹86500 crore compared to ₹98000 crore in the same month last year. A large part of the shortfall can be attributed to lower imports. However GST collections seem to be stabilizing around these levels which points to signs of incipient recovery," he added.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹486.09 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.





