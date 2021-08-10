Rupee falls against US dollar, euro

The rupee snapped its five day winning streak on Monday, closing 11 paise lower at 74.26 on the back of recovery in US dollar index. The dollar steadied in early trading on Tuesday, trading near its four month highs of 93 levels following Friday’s strong nonfarm payrolls release as investor priced in an early tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.

