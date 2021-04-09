Rupee falls close to 75 level against US dollar, down for fifth day in a row

"The rupee traded on a weaker note majorly on account of 1.00 lac cr of bond-buying announced by RBI, unwinding of carry trades, perception of full lockdown due to rising cases, and panic buying by importers. However, with prevailing dollar weakness and pipeline of upcoming IPO’s shall attract some inflows that could cap losses in rupee close to 75.20 levels. Technically, USD-INR holds next resistance near 75.00 levels while support is at 74.20 levels over the short-term keeping the overall range between 74.00-75.20 levels," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.