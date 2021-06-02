MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Wednesday fell 19 paise to end at 73.09 against the greenback, driven by a stronger dollar overseas and weakness in domestic equities.

The rupee opened at 73.08 per dollar today, and touched an intraday low of 73.31 and a high 73.04. The unit had closed at 72.90 to a dollar on Tuesday. The currency has shed 65 paise in the three trading sessions to Wednesday.

"The forex market is appreciating ahead of the US NFP (non-farm payroll) data for a steer on the US outlook. A surge in payrolls growth will be seen as a sign that the Fed is more likely to move towards early rate hike in the future. The rupee spot did not have a good month of May, despite favourable seasonality conditions," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"However, from 72.30-72.50 zone, dollar bulls have been active, but broadly risk still remains tilted to downside in USDINR spot. Technically, there is a strong resistance is around 73.50-73.60 zone, a reversal from there can bring the spot back to 72.75 zone," he added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.36% to 90.16.

"The Indian Rupee depreciated amid strong dollar and muted domestic markets. The US Dollar gained strength amid rise in US treasury yields and improved economic data from the US. Further, a surge in crude oil prices added downside pressure," said Saif Mukadam, research analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Market participants were cautious ahead of the outcome of the monetary policy review meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), due on Friday.

"The central bank is likely to keep its interest rates untouched; more focus will be on statements to get hint on future monetary stance. Rupee may trade in the range of 72.50 to 73.50 in next couple of sessions," Mukadam added.

The BSE Sensex today ended 85.40 points, or 0.16% lower at 51,849.48, while the broader index Nifty rose 1.35 points or 0.01% to close at 15,576.20.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $5.87 billion worth of equities and net sold of $2.51 billion in debt since the beginning of the calendar year, while domestic institutional investors sold Rs9,968.37 crore worth of stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.12% to $71.04 per barrel.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 2,83,07,832, with the daily positivity rate falling to 6.57%, according to government data updated on Wednesday.





(PTI contributed to the story)

