The Indian rupee gave up early gains and fell sharply against the US dollar amid fresh border tensions with China. India said that Chinese troops on the night of 29/30 August 2020 violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," the government said.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 73.62, much weaker than the 73.24 level hit earlier in the session - its strongest since March 5. The rupee had closed at 73.40 in the previous session.

On Friday, the rupee ended at its strongest level against the US Dollar since March amid broad USD weakness, month-end exporter selling and absence of nationalized banks from bid, say analysts.

The Sensex was down over 600 points in late trade giving up strong gains of the early session.

1 listElement-graph-11598864472925-1

Earlier in the day, the rupee gained tracking losses in the dollar and a rise in Asian peers. The dollar was poised to register its fourth straight monthly drop in August.

The June-quarter GDP data due to be released later today. According to a Reuters poll, India's economy contracted 20% in the first quarter of 2020/21, its worst performance in decades.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via