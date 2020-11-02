Rupee falls sharply against US dollar, slides closer to 74.50 per USD

Indian rupee fell sharply today against the US dollar today, tracking muted domestic equities and strong American currency amid global risk aversion. The rupee depreciated 35 paise to 74.45 against the US dollar at day's low. On Thursday, the rupee had declined further by 23 paise to close at a two-month low of 74.10 against the US currency. Forex market was closed on Friday on account of Id-E-Milad.

Losses in domestic stock markets and uncertainty ahead of US presidential election weighed on the investor sentiment, analysts said.

"We are stepping into what is likely to be an extremely volatile week. While most betting sites and opinion polls are indicating a comfortable victory for Biden, it is the likelihood of Trump contesting the election outcome and a Republican leaning Supreme Court that adds the dimension of uncertainty. Markets will keep a close eye on the Senate race too to see if Democrats can manage to take control," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"The fate of the US Fiscal stimulus is now inextricably linked to the outcome of the election. A Democrat President and a Democrat Senate would make passing a larger fiscal stimulus bill easier and that would be positive for risk assets. A Democrat President and a Republican Senate on the other hand would be negative for risk assets," he added.

"On the domestic front, we had encouraging data coming in over the weekend. GST collections crossed the ₹1 lakh crore for the first time in 8 months. The collection was almost the same as in February (i.e. pre COVID). Passenger vehicles sales too rose sharply in October on festive season demand," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13% to 94.15.

Currency traders will also be watching Federal Reserve policy decision later this week.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 120 points lower.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹870.88 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. (With Agency Inputs)





