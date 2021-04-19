Rupee falls to 74.87 per dollar in early trade

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rupee opened lower at 74.77 against the US dollar on Monday as compared to Friday's close of 74.35 against the dollar. The domestic currency continued the downward trend as it fell 52 paise to trade around 74.87 against US dollar in the early session.

Benchmark index Sensex fell over 1,400 points on Monday while Nifty was down 2.7% and traded near 14,200 as daily covid infections hit fresh record highs. The country reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh new cases and more than 1,600 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, crude prices fell amid mounting concerns that surging caseloads of coronavirus infections in India and other countries will lead to stronger measures and hit economic activity, along with demand for commodities such as crude. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.49 per cent lower at $66.44 per barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)

