New historic low in Indian rupee. Euro near par against US dollar

“It's a good move . This would make the rupee more tradable globally in offshore centers. I think NDF volumes will go up further. It's a step towards making rupee an international traded currency. Acceptance of the rupee will go up. It will also undermine the use of dollar in the longer term. These can be directly traded without involvement of dollar. Making it more tradable, acceptable. Overseas buyers can open Vostro account with an Indian bank and they can make payments in INR to an Indian exporters. The FX risk gets transferred to the overseas buyer as the rupee amount is fixed (since invoiced in INR)." (With Agency Inputs)