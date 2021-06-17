Rupee falls to over one-month low vs US dollar but strengthens against euro

"The FOMC meet has sent out mixed signals. The decision to keep rates unchanged at 0 to 0.25 levels, maintain asset purchases at $120 a month and declaration that monetary policy will continue to give powerful support to growth are supportive for markets. But Fed's language is mildly hawkish since there are indications of bringing the rate hikes forward. Fed chief's remark that " inflation can be more persistent than we thought" is a signal that the Fed will be serious about tackling inflation by withdrawing accommodation at the right time," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.