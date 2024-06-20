Rupee falls to record low against US dollar; weakens past 83.60/$

The Indian rupee declined to a record low against the US dollar on Thursday weighed down by broader strength in the greenback amid demand from local importers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rupee fell to its all-time low of 83.62 against the US dollar. The local currency had closed at 83.4550 in the previous session.

The dollar index strengthened against most Asian currencies and Chinese yuan also hit its weakest level since November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.18% at 105.44.

Strength in US dollar came after the Swiss National Bank reduced interest rate, underscoring the divergence in monetary policies among global central banks as the Federal Reserve delays easing policy, Bloomberg reported.

The rupee is still the best performing currency in Asia this year after the Hong Kong dollar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded higher led by banks, realty and metal stocks.

On Wednesday, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth ₹7,908.36 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹7,107.80 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

