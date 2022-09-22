“It is apparent from the recent action and commentary of the US Federal Reserve that we are still far away from the end of the rate hike cycle. We reckon that the rupee is expected to remain under pressure despite the improvement in domestic economic prospects. Additionally, for the RBI it will be difficult to intervene and take strict actions to curb the rupee depreciation as the liquidity in the banking system has swung into deficit mode after remaining in a surplus mode for almost 40 months and at the current juncture, the RBI doesn't want to derail the economic recovery," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.