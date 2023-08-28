Rupee gains 10 paise to open at 82.55 against the US dollar2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.115% to 104.05, but not far from the 12 week high of 104.44 it touched on Friday.
The Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher against the US dollar on Monday as the greenback retreated from a three-month high after the comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. The local currency opened at 82.55 a dollar as compared to Friday’s close of 82.65.
