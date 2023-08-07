Rupee gains 11 paise to open at 82.73 against the US dollar1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST
The dollar index retreated 0.4% on Friday, while Asian currencies began the week on a higher note. The 10-year US yields dropped 12 basis points on Friday, while the 2-year US yield declined, Reuters reported.
The Indian rupee opened 11 paise higher against the US dollar on Monday amid a softer greenback and a pullback in US treasury yields after mixed jobs data. The local currency opened at 82.73 as against the Friday’s close of 82.84.
