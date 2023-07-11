The Indian rupee ended 20 paise higher against the US dollar on Tuesday following gains in Asian currencies and upbeat domestic equities. The local currency closed at 82.37 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.57.

Investors risk appetite improved on fresh bets of the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its rate tightening cycle. The local currency gained 0.25% for the day, adding to Monday's 0.2% rise.

The dollar index dropped to an over two-month low of 101.67 ahead of the crucial US inflation data due on Wednesday.

US consumer prices are expected to climb 3.1% YoY in June, compared with a 4.0% rise in May, according to a Reuters poll. Analysts believe this would provide more leeway for the Fed to end its monetary policy tightening soon.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose after Chinese measures to aid its property market improved the demand outlook.

Brent futures rose 0.45% to $78.04 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.52% to $73.37 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices ended higher led by positive global cues. The Sensex closed 273.67 points, or 0.42%, higher at 65,617.84 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,439.40, up 83.50 points, or 0.43%.

On Monday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth ₹588.48 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹288.38 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

