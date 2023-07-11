Rupee gains 20 paise to close at 82.37 against the US dollar1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:12 AM IST
The dollar index dropped to an over two-month low of 101.67 ahead of the crucial US inflation data due on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee ended 20 paise higher against the US dollar on Tuesday following gains in Asian currencies and upbeat domestic equities. The local currency closed at 82.37 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.57.
