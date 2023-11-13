Rupee gains 2 paise to 83.32 against US dollar in early trade
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.04% at 105.82.
The Indian rupee traded 2 paise higher at 83.32 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid softness in American currency and a drop in crude oil prices. The local unit opened 4 paise higher at 83.30 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.34.
