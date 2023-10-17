Rupee ends 2 paise higher at 83.26 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee ended 2 paise higher against the US dollar on Tuesday led by a positive trend in the domestic equity markets. The rupee ended at 83.26 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09% to 106.33.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading with a slight positive bias on positive domestic markets. However, a strong US dollar and concerns over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East capped sharp gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the rupee ended at its record closing low of 83.28 against the US dollar.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on the rise in risk appetite in global markets and decline in crude oil prices. Diplomatic efforts to contain the Middle East conflict may also support the risk assets," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, elevated US dollar and any further escalation on geopolitical tensions between Hamas and Israel may cap sharp gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Selling pressure from FIIs and RBI's maturing of dollar/rupee swap transactions may pressurise the rupee at higher levels. Traders may take cues from retail sales and industrial production data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.90 to ₹83.70," Choudhary added.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Crude oil prices traded higher, limiting gains in the rupee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent crude rose 0.29% to $89.91 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.17% to $86.81 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the benchmark equity indices ended higher on Tuesday, snapping their three-day losing run, on widespread buying across various sectors amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 261.16 points, or 0.39%, higher at 66,428.09, while the NSE Nifty gained 79.75 points, or 0.40%, to end at 19,811.50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹593.66 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹1,184.24 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs form PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!