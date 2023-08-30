Rupee gains 5 paise to open at 82.66 against the US dollar1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six developed-market peers including the yen and euro - was little changed at 103.57 after pulling back from as high as 104.36 overnight.
The Indian rupee opened 5 paise higher against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a fall in greenback and US Treasury yields. The local currency opened at 82.66 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.71.
