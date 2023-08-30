Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rupee gains 5 paise to open at 82.66 against the US dollar

Rupee gains 5 paise to open at 82.66 against the US dollar

1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six developed-market peers including the yen and euro - was little changed at 103.57 after pulling back from as high as 104.36 overnight.

Rupee opened at 82.66 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.71.

The Indian rupee opened 5 paise higher against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a fall in greenback and US Treasury yields. The local currency opened at 82.66 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.71.

The dollar witnessed its sharpest drop in a month and a half on Wednesday after weak US jobs data reduced the chances of further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six developed-market peers including the yen and euro - was little changed at 103.57 after pulling back from as high as 104.36 overnight.

On Tuesday, the rupee ended 8 paise lower at 82.71 a dollar.

The US JOLTS job openings data dipped to a 2-1/2 year low in July, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates high for some time.

The two-year Treasury yield, which is most sensitive to expectations for monetary policy, slumped as much as 18 basis points (bps) to 4.871% before recovering to around 4.9% in Asian trading hours. The 10-year yield held near Tuesday’s low of 4.106%, a level last seen on August 11, hovering at around 4.13%, Reuters reported.

Among other currencies, the Japanese yen hovered around 146 per dollar following its overnight rebound from a 10-month trough at 147.375. The Chinese yuan weakened slightly in offshore markets to 7.2929 per dollar.

The euro edged down 0.1% to $1.0867, while the Aussie dollar dipped 0.17% at $0.64685.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose. Brent crude futures gained 0.30% to $85.75 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) added 0.38% to $81.47 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading higher in the pre-opening session.

On Tuesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth 61.51 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of 305.09 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

Catch Live Market Updates here

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.