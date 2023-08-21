Rupee gains 5 paise to open at 83.05 against the US dollar1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST
The 10-year US yield rose on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. The dollar began was firm, following five straight weeks of gains.
The Indian rupee opened 5 paise higher against the US dollar on Monday, despite losses in Asian peers amid persisting worries over rising US yields. The local currency opened at 83.05 a dollar as compared to its Friday’s close of 83.10.
