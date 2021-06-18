The Indian rupee on Friday broke its eight-session long losing streak and appreciated 22 paise to close at 73.86 against the US currency, taking cues from stronger Asian currencies and lower crude oil prices. The domestic currency continued to strengthen against euro as the EUR/INR pair was trading at 88.08 in Friday's session.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened lower at 74.10 per dollar from the previous close of 74.08. It touched a low of 74.27 during the day following the weakness in local stocks later. The rupee bounced back in line with the broader equity markets and settled at 73.86 against the American currency.

The domestic currency had lost 128 paise in the last eight trading sessions till Thursday. The rupee fell to its lowest level in over six weeks in the last session.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 91.93, up 0.05 per cent. The Dollar index witnessed a strong recovery and saw the index testing almost 92 levels after hawkish signals by the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy.

"The USD-INR spot is at an inflection point, though optimism over Fed rate hikes is keeping the USD-INR afloat, the price activity suggests that revaluation of positioning is currently taking place," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services as quoted by news agency PTI.

