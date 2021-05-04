Rupee gains for 2nd straight day; settles 10 paise higher at 73.85 vs dollar

The rupee opened at 73.83, and hit an intra-day high of 73.76 and a low of 73.97

The rupee gained for the second straight day and closed 10 paise higher at 73.85 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.83, and hit an intra-day high of 73.76 and a low of 73.97. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.95 against the American currency.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 465.01 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 48,253.51, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 137.65 points or 0.94 per cent to 14,496.50.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.81 per cent to USD 68.78 per barrel.

