Rupee gains sharply vs US dollar as Biden edges closer to win in US election

The rupee today zoomed against the US dollar as global risk sentiment improved with Democrat Joe Biden moving closer to victory in the race to the White House. But risk of a contested election remains as Republican President Donald Trump filed lawsuits and called for recounts. Traders said positive domestic equities and a weak American currency overseas also supported the rupee.

Equities have rallied across the globe as investors are banking on a split Congress, anticipating no major tax hikes or regulatory changes.

Equities have rallied across the globe as investors are banking on a split Congress, anticipating no major tax hikes or regulatory changes.

The rupee today closed at 74.39, strengthening by 36 paise as compared to its previous close of 74.75. During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.26 and a low of 74.41 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had plunged by 35 paise to close at its weakest level in over 10 weeks at 74.75.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.6% down at 92.84.

"Risk assets have rallied overnight as things have turned around for Biden. US bonds too rallied as Republicans are likely to retain control of Senate and therefore a more magnanimous fiscal stimulus package is less likely," said Ahishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

The focus will be on the outcome of Federal Reserve policy meeting tonight, he added.

"The Fed is expected to maintain status quo. Focus will be on the speech for signs of how Federal Reserve sees the recent economic recovery. Almost all US data has beat expectations."

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex today surged more than 700 points. Foreign institutional investors on Wednesday were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹146.22 , according to provisional exchange data.

