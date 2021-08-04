Rupee hits 6-week high against US dollar, rises vs euro

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian rupee strengthened to a six-week high on Wednesday led by rally in the domestic equities and weak American currency. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.16 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.10, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.28 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, rupee also strengthened against the EUR/INR pair as it was trading in the range of 87.98-87.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, rupee also strengthened against the EUR/INR pair as it was trading in the range of 87.98-87.95.

Indian benchmark indices hit record highs for a second day, with the broader Nifty breaking the psychological 16,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, and four companies opened subscriptions for their IPOs.

Regional currencies have started marginally mixed against the dollar early Wednesday morning, Reliance Securities said in a research note. The local unit could be supported by to the FPI inflows into the equity markets, easing crude oil prices, the note added as quoted by PTI. Investors will also look to cues from the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was steady at 6.20% with traders staying on the sidelines ahead of the rate decision.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹2,116.6 crore, as per the exchange data.

