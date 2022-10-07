Rupee falls to record low vs US dollar, slides past 822 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 09:52 AM IST
- US dollar rupee rate today: Analysts expect further weakness in rupee if oil prices strengthen further
Listen to this article
The Indian rupee today hit a record low of 82.22 against the greenback as climbing oil prices and firm dollar index eroded sentiment. The rupee had closed at 81.88 in the previous session. Traders will now be closely looking at today's US payrolls report to get a fresh indication of inflation pressures in the country. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six major peers, was little changed at 112.032 following a rally from a two-week low.