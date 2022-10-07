Rupee falls to record low vs US dollar, slides past 82

Analysts expect further weakness in rupee if oil prices strengthen further. “If the oil again jumps above $100 per barrel, it will surely ring alarms and further stress the deficits and the rupee. Further, the rupee is poised after the World Bank cut GDP growth estimate for India to 6.5% from 7.5% for 2022-23 and JPMorgan dropped the plan to include India in a widely followed bond index until at least next year after investors raised concerns about the domestic market’s ability to handle the large volume of capital inflows. Today we could see mild intervention by the RBI to control volatility in the spot market. Overall, we expect the USD-INR pair to trade higher in a range of 81.80 to 82.50, before breaking towards 83.00 levels," CR Forex Advisors said in a note.