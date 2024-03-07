Rupee hits a six-month high of 82.72 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee rose to a six-month high against the US dollar on Thursday helped by a weaker American currency overseas and sustained inflow of foreign funds in the domestic markets.

Rupee gained as much as 0.1% to 82.7250 per dollar, the highest since September 4, but retreated from the high level amid likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), analysts said.

The local unit has advanced 0.5% so far this year, becoming Asia’s top-performing currency in 2024, as foreign investors continued buying local bonds ahead of the nation’s inclusion into global debt indexes.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined by 0.17% to 103.20, hovering close to its lowest level in a month that it hit on Wednesday.

Also Read: Sensex at 74,000! A look at its journey from 1,000 in 1990 to current level

The dollar weakened amid a fall in US Treasury yields following the release of data that signalled some softening in the labour market and the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks that reinforced expectations that the central bank would cut its benchmark interest rate this year.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.10% to $82.88 per barrel, while US WTI crude was down 0.08% at $79.07.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 37.29 points, or 0.05%, higher at 74,123.28, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 21.85 points, or 0.1%, to 22,495.90.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they bought shares worth ₹2,766.75 crore, according to exchange data.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!