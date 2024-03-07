Rupee hits a six-month high of 82.72 against the US dollar
Rupee gained as much as 0.1% to 82.7250 per dollar, the highest since September 4, but retreated from the high level amid likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), analysts said.
The Indian rupee rose to a six-month high against the US dollar on Thursday helped by a weaker American currency overseas and sustained inflow of foreign funds in the domestic markets.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started