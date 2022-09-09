USD-INR: Rupee hits more than 1-week high

USD-INR: Rupee hits more than 1-week high1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
- The rupee gained tracking the dollar's decline versus its major peers and foreign fund inflows
The Indian rupee hit a more than one-week high, appreciating 8 paise to 79.63 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking the dollar's decline versus its major peers and foreign fund inflows, up from 79.71 in the previous session.
The dollar index declined 0.8% to 108.84 and was poised for its worst session in a month. The gauge had climbed to near 110.80 earlier this week, the highest in 20 years.
The US dollar traded almost flat despite strong initial jobless claims data and as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the central bank was strongly committed to controlling inflation.
Meanwhile, the Euro traded flat on Thursday despite the European Central Bank raising interest rates by a record 75 basis points, taking the deposit rate above 0% for the first time since 2012, in an attempt to tame surging inflation.
Foreign investors have purchased about $350 million worth of Indian equities so far this month after $6.5 billion worth buying in August, according to NSDL data. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth ₹2,913 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 291 points at 59,979. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 104.6 points to 17,903.4.
Meanwhile, oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves. Crude has declined by nearly a third since its June highs as concerns over a global slowdown have gathered strength, overturning the rally triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies)
