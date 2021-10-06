The rupee opened lower to 74.65 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, as rising crude prices and strong dollar that weighed on investor sentiments. The domestic currency further weakened to 74.96, its lowest in two-and-a-half months while bond yields rose.

The US dollar index edged back toward a one-year high against major peers on Tuesday ahead of a key payrolls report at the end of the week that could boost the case for the Federal Reserve to start tapering stimulus as soon as next month.

“The rupee is expected to depreciate further as rising crude prices along with stronger dollar amid tapering fears from US Fed may put more pressure on the rupee, going forward," ICICI Direct said in a note.

Meanwhile, 10-year bond yield, however, was up 2 basis points at 6.28%, tracking higher U.S. Treasury yields and firm oil prices.

Oil hit a multi-year high on Wednesday above $83 a barrel, supported by OPEC+'s refusal to ramp up production more rapidly against a backdrop of concern about tight energy supply globally.

On Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, chose to stay with a plan to increase output gradually and not boost it further as the U.S. and other consumer nations have been urging.

(With inputs from agencies)

