Rupee hits record low vs US dollar for second day, slides past 81 levels2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 09:57 AM IST
- The rupee had suffered its biggest single day fall in six months on Thursday
The Indian rupee today fell 41 paise to all-time low of 81.20 against US dollar in early trade on the back of US Treasury yields climbing to fresh multi-year highs and dollar demand from importers. On Thursday, the rupee had suffered its biggest single session percentage decline since February, due to lack of aggressive intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a very U.S. hawkish Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders said.