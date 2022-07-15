Rupee inches closer to 80 a dollar as US Fed rate hike nears

Foreign institutional investors have dumped local shares worth $29.5 billion and so far in 2022 and sold bonds worth $1.93 billion. “Fed is not just hiking; they are increasing the pace of hikes in every meeting. At the same time, the US yield curve has become inverted. An inverted yield curve hints at dramatic growth slowdown and even recession. This cocktail of aggressive Fed and growth slowdown is what can hurt flows towards emerging markets, like India, and cause USDINR to rise further. We need to keep an eye on the Chinese currency and the euro. If they fall further, it can drive USDINR towards 80.50 even," said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president of Kotak Securities.