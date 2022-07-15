Rupee inches closer to 80 a dollar as US Fed rate hike nears

The Indian currency was trading at 80.21 to a dollar in the offshore non-deliverable forward market at 6:30 pm local time.
Market participants are now expecting the rupee to weaken past 80 against the dollar once the market opens on Friday.
MUMBAI :The rupee breached the psychologically important barrier of 80 to a dollar in the offshore market and onshore over-the-counter market post-market hours on Thursday even as the Indian currency came near striking distance of touching the level in the spot market, market participants said.
The Indian currency was trading at 80.21 to a dollar in the offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) market at 6:30 pm local time. On the spot market, the currency weakened to close at 79.87 on Thursday as the dollar strengthened in anticipation of a percentage-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this month. The currency closed at 79.64 on the previous day.
“Given the pressure on the currency, under normal scenario rupee should touch 80. That said, one cannot be fully sure if the rupee will touch 80 on Friday. If any statement comes, it can open higher. The central bank has also been active in the offshore NDF market. It is possible that RBI could intervene before the Indian market opens," said a currency dealer with a state-run bank on condition of anonymity.
US consumer price index jumped to a 41-year high of 9.1% from a year earlier, the fastest increase since November 1981. Investors are now expecting the Fed to raise interest rates aggressively when it meets on 26-27 July, the largest increase since the Fed started directly using overnight interest rates to conduct monetary policy in the early 1990s. The US central bank has already raised interest rates by 150 basis points in 2022. One basis point is 0.01%.
The rupee has seen a sharp correction this year, with the currency plunging from 74 at the start of 2022 to around 80 against the dollar.
Foreign institutional investors have dumped local shares worth $29.5 billion and so far in 2022 and sold bonds worth $1.93 billion. “Fed is not just hiking; they are increasing the pace of hikes in every meeting. At the same time, the US yield curve has become inverted. An inverted yield curve hints at dramatic growth slowdown and even recession. This cocktail of aggressive Fed and growth slowdown is what can hurt flows towards emerging markets, like India, and cause USDINR to rise further. We need to keep an eye on the Chinese currency and the euro. If they fall further, it can drive USDINR towards 80.50 even," said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president of Kotak Securities.
The aggressive policy course by the US Fed to curb rising price pressures is stoking fears of rising chances of a recession. The same means there remains higher risk aversion in the markets and, thereby, more demand for the dollar.