Rupee inches higher against US dollar, euro

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note to 74.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid cautious trade after settling at 74.34 against the US dollar on Monday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.36 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.30. Meanwhile, the EUR/INR pair was trading in the range of 88.25-88.29.

Forex traders said price action remains subdued as investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision and the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday for further cues, as quoted by news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Forex traders said price action remains subdued as investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision and the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday for further cues, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Also, experts believe that the Indian rupee is likely to test 76-76.50 levels as a relatively strong greenback, boiling crude prices and COVID headwinds deepen the depreciation bias for the domestic currency. One of the significantly-hit Asian currency in recent months amid uncertain economic times, rupee is expected to see a consolidation in the vicinity of the current level before being pulled towards the depreciation bias, reported PTI.

Some of the major factors that are going to dictate the trend for the rupee going forward include the Federal Reserve's outlook on rates and recovery of the US economy and the Joe Biden administration's stance towards China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, market participants will keep a close watch for any announcement on the bond tapering by the US and a faster American recovery could lead to a stronger dollar, a scenario that will weigh on emerging market currencies.

Muted actions by the FIIs in the past couple of weeks have also led to currency depreciation. Moreover, the threat of the fast-spreading delta variant of COVID has raised concerns about the economic recovery of emerging economies like India.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, expects the rupee to continue to weaken further in the second quarter of this fiscal. "Range will be from 73.30 to 75.50. By the end of the year we expect the rupee to test 76.00-76.50 levels," he noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

