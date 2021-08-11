Rupee inches higher against US dollar, euro

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and inched 4 paise higher to 74.39 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, amid a negative trend in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.43 against the dollar, then inched higher from 74.42 in the previous session. The domestic currency also gained against the euro as the EUR/INR pair was trading in the range of 87.27-87.17.

The rupee extended losses for a second straight session on Tuesday and fell by 16 paise to end at 74.42 on the back of a strong recovery in the Dollar index. The dollar steadied in early trading on Wednesday, trading near its four month highs of 93 levels, maintaining its resilience over growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could begin asset tapering sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.03 per cent at 93.08.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities is likely to weigh on the local unit. "The current crop of IPOs is not showing interest from FPIs so flows are limited. Exporters to wait for 74.50 to sell, while importers to buy near 74.30 and below. Tapering issue to continue as we await for the US CPI data this evening," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors told PTI.

