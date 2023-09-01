Rupee jumps 22 paise to open at 82.57 against the US dollar1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST
The US dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six developed-market peers, including the euro, sterling and yen - edged 0.05% lower to 103.58 on Friday, bringing declines this week to 0.53%.
The Indian rupee opened 22 paise higher against the US dollar on Friday amid a softer American currency and after the release of domestic GDP data. The local currency opened at 82.57 a dollar as against previous close of 82.79.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started